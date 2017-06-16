Red Carpet Concert: Annie Bartholomew

Remember those Red Carpet Concert videos from folk fest we’ve been releasing over the last couple weeks? Well, it turns out there was one more video. After a cancellation, the production team had an extra slot to fill and our very own Annie Bartholomew happened to have her guitar with her. Here’s a bonus from the session, Annie Bartholomew with her song “Mister Thomas.”

Watch this and other Red Carpet Concerts with The Murphy Beds, Goldwing and more here at KTOO.org.