Newscast – June 16, 2017

In this newscast:
- Gov. Bill Walker calls the state Legislature back for a second special session
- Uber and Lyft are coming to Alaska — over the objections of local authorities
- U.S. Coast Guard cutter Bailey Barco gives public tours on Friday afternoon
Recent headlines
Governor calls lawmakers for 2nd special session after House budget gambit failsAlaska Gov. Bill Walker has called the Alaska Legislature back for a second special session to begin at 1 p.m. today, after lawmakers failed to pass an operating budget.
Team Pure and Wild Freeburd wins 2017 Race to AlaskaFour days and 700 miles after departing from Victoria, British Columbia, Team Pure and Wild Freeburd sailed into Ketchikan, making them the winners of the 2017 Race to Alaska.
Federal officials make formal apology for WWII internment of Unangan peopleFederal officials apologized Wednesday for their role in the World War II internment of the Unangan people. Jim Kurth, acting director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, traveled to St. Paul Island to speak with survivors and descendants.
Homer and ACLU cut a deal after recall case rulingThe American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska and the City of Homer have struck a deal following a recent court battle over a recent recall effort.