Juneau Afternoon – 6-19-17

Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Ben Brown will host.
We’ll talk with Chris Peterson, about his new business, Peterson’s Pretzels;
Bill Merk will be here to give us the details about the Summer Poetry Showcase;
Ishmael Hope and Scott Burton will be here to highlight a new production on Tlingit Art, Lineage
We’ll get the details about the clean-up of Project Playground;
And Don Haberger will be here with details about Wednesday’s Community Discussion about Re-Entry issues.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, Music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, re-broadcast at 4 ON KRNN, and available on line via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Gardentalk – Young fruit tree care and feedingYoung fruit trees up to two years old should be allowed to grow a strong root system instead of ripening a lot of fruit.
Governor calls lawmakers for 2nd special session after House budget gambit failsAlaska Gov. Bill Walker has called the Alaska Legislature back for a second special session to begin at 1 p.m. today, after lawmakers failed to pass an operating budget.
Team Pure and Wild Freeburd wins 2017 Race to AlaskaFour days and 700 miles after departing from Victoria, British Columbia, Team Pure and Wild Freeburd sailed into Ketchikan, making them the winners of the 2017 Race to Alaska.
Federal officials make formal apology for WWII internment of Unangan peopleFederal officials apologized Wednesday for their role in the World War II internment of the Unangan people. Jim Kurth, acting director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, traveled to St. Paul Island to speak with survivors and descendants.