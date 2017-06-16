Juneau Afternoon – 6-19-17

Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Ben Brown will host.

We’ll talk with Chris Peterson, about his new business, Peterson’s Pretzels;

Bill Merk will be here to give us the details about the Summer Poetry Showcase;

Ishmael Hope and Scott Burton will be here to highlight a new production on Tlingit Art, Lineage

We’ll get the details about the clean-up of Project Playground;

And Don Haberger will be here with details about Wednesday’s Community Discussion about Re-Entry issues.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more on Monday’s edition of A Juneau Afternoon. Live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on line on demand via ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace.

At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.