Gardentalk – Young fruit tree care and feeding

Extreme close-up of new cherries growing from a young Telephone Hill cherry tree planted at the KTOO Agricultural Test Station and Garden of Science. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

Master Gardener Ed Buyarski has just one word for gardeners with a new cherry tree. It’s patience.

In this week’s edition of Gardentalk, Buyarski has some tips for caring for fruit trees, both young and old.

“If we’ve got new young trees, we don’t want those trees to have too much fruit,” Buyarski said. “It can literally stunt their growth or can kill the tree because it takes so much energy for the tree to grow and ripen fruit.”

Buyarski said young fruit trees up to two years old should be allowed to grow a strong root system. They should also be pruned for shape and to encourage a strong branching structure.

http://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2017/06/garden061517.mp3 Listen to June 15 edition of Gardentalk about fruit trees:

Fertilize your fruit tree with compost, seaweed, fertilizer or fruit tree spikes placed around base of tree along the drip line.

Water your fruit tree well.

Place landscaping fabric, mulch, wood chips or cardboard around the base of the tree to keep the weeds down.

Four-foot high wire fencing placed in a circle around the tree will make it difficult for hungry porcupines and deer.

In Southeast Alaska, Buyarski said cherries should be ripe in late July through early August. Apples should be ripe at the end of August through October.