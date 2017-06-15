Newscast – Thursday, June 15, 2017

In this newscast
- Coast Guard cutter commissioned.
- Burglary in Mendenhall Valley, suspect caught quickly.
- Bear attack near Anchorage.
Recent headlines
-
Judge delivers blow to Trump administration in Dakota Access fightThe federal judge found the Trump administration failed to follow environmental procedures. While the ruling doesn't order a halt to pipeline operations, it does open the door to that possibility.
-
Alaska warrant issued for Florida airport shooterAn arrest warrant was Wednesday for Esteban Santiago, 27, for failing to appear at a sentencing hearing on an earlier domestic violence charge in Anchorage.
-
Cosby jury deadlocks; judge orders further deliberationsAfter more than 30 hours of deliberations, there is still no conclusion to the sexual assault trial of comedian Bill Cosby. Jurors say they can't come to an agreement.
-
U.S. Senate committee advances bill to make Native tribes eligible for Amber Alert grantsThe U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Tuesday approved a bill that would make Native tribes eligible for Amber Alert grants.