Juneau Afternoon – 6-16-17

Friday, June 16, 2017 on KRNN
Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host;
We’ll get a preview of the Friday night Science on a Screen NASA Film screening at the Gold Town Nick;
Meghan Chambers, from the Arts Council, will be here to highlight the Friday night Block party;
Linda Buckley will be here to talk about the Parade of Species float in the upcoming 4th of July Parade. And we’ll learn more about the Parade itself, with Jean Szuck.
And Jerry Harmon will be here with details about this weekend’s Gold Rush Days.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org