Juneau Afternoon – 6-16-17

Friday, June 16, 2017 on KRNN
Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host;
We’ll get a preview of the Friday night Science on a Screen NASA Film screening at the Gold Town Nick;
Meghan Chambers, from the Arts Council, will be here to highlight the Friday night Block party;
Linda Buckley will be here to talk about the Parade of Species float in the upcoming 4th of July Parade. And we’ll learn more about the Parade itself, with Jean Szuck.
And Jerry Harmon will be here with details about this weekend’s Gold Rush Days.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
0

Recent headlines

  • Fishermen will still be able to drive vehicles to the spot on the Chilkoot River during the hooligan run. (Photo by Abbey Collins/KHNS)

    Judge orders landowners to pay $52,000 in Chilkoot land use case

    A dispute in Haines between private landowners and several Native organizations has come to a close. The disagreement over drive-down access for hooligan fishing on the Chilkoot River was resolved by a judge last year.
  • Kyle Clayton bought the Chilkat Valley News from longtime reporter and five-year owner Tom Morphet. (Photo by Emily Files/KHNS)

    Southeast newspaper has a new owner

    Haines’ local newspaper has a new owner. Kyle Clayton, who is an Army veteran who has been in journalism about five years, takes over for longtime Chilkat Valley News reporter Tom Morphet, whose recent foray into local politics is now challenged by a recall campaign.

  • JPD nabs Alaskan Dames burglary suspect in under an hour

    Police recognized the burglary suspect from the store's video surveillance. They recovered and returned Alaskan Dames' property.
  • Pritchard_Harball

    After over 40 years at Prudhoe Bay, general store manager to retire

    The North Slope community of Deadhorse is an unusual place. Its No. 1 purpose is to serve the oil field its next to: Prudhoe Bay. There are no houses, there's no downtown and no parks; just a series of industrial lots and gravel roads in the middle of the tundra. But Deadhorse does have a store. And the man who runs it is retiring this month, after 42 years.
X