Juneau Afternoon – 6-15-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts;
UAS Corner – UAS Outdoor Studies Program
Guest: Kevin Krine
We’ll talk with Sydney Mitchell, from Shoefly, who recently returned from a shoe manufacturer in Spain, where she gave her input on their new line;
William Todd Hunt will be here with a preview of this weekend’s Saxophone Showcase
And Meghan Chambers will be here with info about painting big and Thursday’s edition of Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
