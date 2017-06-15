Alaska warrant issued for Florida airport shooter

The man accused of killing five people at a Florida airport faces more legal trouble in Alaska.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Esteban Santiago, 27, for failing to appear at a sentencing hearing on an earlier domestic violence charge in Anchorage.

The judge issued the warrant after court workers could not reach him on the phone to participate in the hearing from Florida.

This essentially puts the Alaska case in limbo as the Santiago faces federal charges in the Jan. 6 deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport.

He’s accused of flying overnight from Alaska to Florida. Once he landed, authorities say he retrieved the gun he had checked. He then shot five people and wounded another six.

His trial in that case is tentatively scheduled for January.