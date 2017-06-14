Newscast – Wednesday June 14, 2017

In this newscast:
- Searchers find bodies of missing Unalakleet fisherman,
- a man who is at large robs the Liquor Barrel with pepper spray,
- alleged airport shooter due in court on earlier Anchorage case, and
- the Coast Guard offers public tours of its new cutter.
Recent headlines
-
No hearing for Senate health bill, and Murkowski says no sighting eitherU.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski isn't not happy with the fast-track process the Senate Majority leader is using to bring a health care bill to the floor without any hearings, she said. Murkowski, a member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, would have a chance to work on the bill if it were going through the normal committee process. But it isn't.
-
Absentee ballots will decide Homer recall electionThe unofficial results are out for the recall election of three Homer City Council members, but it’s too close to call until the vote is certified Friday. About 740 in-person absentee ballots were cast and another 80 were mailed out to absent voters.
-
After deadly high-rise inferno, London searches for survivors — and answersLondon's Metropolitan Police say at least 6 people are dead and they expect the death toll to rise, after a massive fire engulfed most of the floors in a 24-story apartment building.
-
Suspect dies after shooting at GOP baseball practice in VirginiaShooting suspect James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill., is dead, President Trump says. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip; he's one of five people who were taken to the hospital.