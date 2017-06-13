Watch: Jeff Sessions testifies in Senate Intelligence Committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington.

He is expected to field questions about Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election, the ongoing investigation of Russian contacts with Trump campaign and administration officials, and the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.

Live video will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. Alaska time today.

Live special coverage from NPR begins at 10:30 a.m. Alaska time. You can listen to coverage here and on KTOO over the air.

Online, NPR journalists covering national security and politics are annotating Session’s testimony.

