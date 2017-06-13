Newscast – Tuesday, June 13, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly bucks the city manager’s advice and preps a subcommittee to review — and possibly relax — the city’s mining ordinance,
- a man who is at large robs the Liquor Barrel with pepper spray,
- commercial salmon trolling in Southeast is set to reopen June 15,
- the ferry Taku still won’t sell, and
- the Coast Guard offers public tours of its new cutter.
Recent headlines
‘An appalling and detestable lie’: 5 highlights from Sessions’ Senate testimonyThe attorney general gave a fiery opening statement and answered senators' questions for 2 1/2 hours. Democrats hammered him on FBI Director James Comey's firing and for being generally evasive.
Man wielding pepper spray robs Liquor Barrel, suspect at largeThe suspect is at large. In a news release, the Juneau Police Department described him as a thin, 6-foot-2 man with reddish-brown eyebrows.
Watch: Jeff Sessions testifies in Senate Intelligence CommitteeAttorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington. He is expected to field questions about Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election, the ongoing investigation of Russian contacts with Trump campaign and administration officials, and the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.
Juneau Assembly advances effort to streamline mining reviewCity Manager Rorie Watt counseled the Assembly to take a go-slow approach that would include more public participation and all nine members. His advice went unheeded.