Newscast – Tuesday, June 13, 2017

  • The Juneau Assembly bucks the city manager’s advice and preps a subcommittee to review — and possibly relax — the city’s mining ordinance,
  • a man who is at large robs the Liquor Barrel with pepper spray,
  • commercial salmon trolling in Southeast is set to reopen June 15,
  • the ferry Taku still won’t sell, and
  • the Coast Guard offers public tours of its new cutter.
