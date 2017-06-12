Newscast – Monday, May 12, 2017

In this newscast:
- Small animals are blamed for a power outage in Juneau
- A small boat runs aground on Vitskari Rocks west of Sitka.
- A state legislator claims progress is being made negotiating a spending bill.
- The Coast Guard will name a new cutter after a turn of the century hero.
Recent headlines
-
A Pulse Nightclub Responder Confronts A New Crisis: PTSDThe Pulse Nightclub shootings in Orlando a year ago killed 49 people. It was a horrific scene for first responders, and some are still struggling to cope with what they saw that night.
-
Cordova hosts U.S. Senate field hearing on microgridsThe state is becoming a testing ground for energy technologies that are increasingly interesting to the rest of the world.
-
Flags at half-staff for former Alaska attorney generalFlags are at half-staff in honor of former Alaska attorney general and lifelong University of Alaska advocate, Grace Schaible of Fairbanks. Schaible died Saturday at the age of 91.
-
Coast Guard report: Fatal boating wrecks double in AlaskaIn 2016, there were 14 fatal boating wrecks that killed 19 people, The Ketchikan Daily News reports. That's seven more boating accidents and 12 more fatalities than in 2015.