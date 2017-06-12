Juneau Afternoon – 6-13-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon
We’ll learn about Family Day at the City Museum;
live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Health care questions for Sen. Dan Sullivan dominate Kodiak town hallRepublican Sen. Dan Sullivan held a town hall Saturday in the city of Kodiak and attracted a sizeable crowd. He dedicated the bulk of the meeting to the public’s questions, and most focused on healthcare.
A Pulse Nightclub responder confronts a new crisis: PTSDThe Pulse Nightclub shootings in Orlando a year ago killed 49 people. It was a horrific scene for first responders, and some are still struggling to cope with what they saw that night.
Cordova hosts U.S. Senate field hearing on microgridsThe state is becoming a testing ground for energy technologies that are increasingly interesting to the rest of the world.
Flags at half-staff for former Alaska attorney generalFlags are at half-staff in honor of former Alaska attorney general and lifelong University of Alaska advocate, Grace Schaible of Fairbanks. Schaible died Saturday at the age of 91.