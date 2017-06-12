Haines recall petitions certified; special election set for Aug. 15

Haines will have a special recall election on August 15.
Borough Clerk Julie Cozzi announced Friday evening that petitions to recall three Haines Borough Assembly members had been certified. That means each petition had signatures from at least 258 registered borough voters.
The recall is aimed at ousting Assembly members Heather Lende, Tom Morphet and Tresham Gregg. All three are accused of violating open meetings laws. Lende and Morphet are also accused of coercing a subordinate for personal or financial gain.
The recall effort is headed by resident Don Turner Jr., who has applied for an open Assembly seat recently vacated by Margaret Friedenauer.
Based on the timing of the recall petitions’ certification, clerk Cozzi said a special election will be held Tuesday, August 15.
That’s less than two months before the regular municipal election in October.
Read Cozzi’s memo about recall certification here.
