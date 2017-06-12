Another federal appeals court says Trump’s travel ban should remain on hold

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that a preliminary injunction blocking President Trump’s travel ban should remain in effect, at least for now.
The decision centers on an executive order from the president to temporarily suspend the admission of refugees and limit travel from some majority-Muslim countries. It’s Trump’s second attempt to impose such a policy; it has been blocked by lawsuits and never gone into effect.
There are multiple cases pending against the ruling. The one before the 9th Circuit was the case of Hawaii v. Trump — the first lawsuit filed by a state against the revised travel ban.
The 9th Circuit sided with the state, deciding that the travel ban should remain suspended as the cases against it move through the courts.
It’s the second such decision in less than a month: Weeks ago, the 4th Circuit issued a similar ruling.
However, the 9th Circuit did rule that one portion of the “travel ban” executive order — which does not limit travel or immigration, would call for internal reviews within the federal government — should be allowed to go into effect.
Both appeals courts were skeptical of the U.S. government’s argument that the executive order was well within the president’s authority.
The White House has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene and reinstate the travel ban.
