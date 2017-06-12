Alaska woman sentenced to probation for animal cruelty

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Alaska officials say a woman who was accused of letting her injured and pregnant dog suffer was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation and one year of suspended time.
April Gutierrez, 49, will not be allowed to any animals or be around them without supervision following the incident two years ago, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported.
Charging documents say Gutierrez did not seek help for her dog after it was hit by a car until the animal began to chew off its left hind foot.
The veterinary staff that treated the dog said there were maggots on the injured leg and bones and tendons were exposed. The dog lost her puppies and leg.
According to report, the dog was adopted by a new family and is doing better.
