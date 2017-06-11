Coast Guard rescues crew after tugboat runs aground near Sitka

A private tugboat named the 18 Eagles ran aground on Vitskari Rocks less than 10 miles west of Sitka this weekend.
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning said the boat’s four passengers called for help at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick was in the area as well as (an) Alaska State Trooper crew,” Manning said. “The McCormick small boat crew and the state troopers’ crew were able to get on scene and help dewater the tug and then the state troopers’ vessel towed the tug back into Sitka.”
Manning said she wasn’t aware of any injuries and the Coast Guard will investigate how the boat was grounded. She said 9 mph hour winds were reported at the scene.
Recent headlines
-
Small critters take blame for Sunday power outage in JuneauDebbie Driscoll with Alaska Electric Light and Power Company said the outage lasted for almost an hour.
-
Sitkan focuses lens on climate change in Southeast AsiaSo far, Clare has given her presentation three times at the University of Montana and has a photo exhibit there as well. She will graduate in December and plans to continue her work.
-
7 years after BP oil spill, oyster farming takes hold in SouthThe "off-bottom" production method, in which oysters are grown in hanging baskets tumbled by waves, is starting to flourish on the Gulf coast — and demand for these boutique bivalves is growing.
-
What Utah’s Canyon Country Can Tell Us About Trump’s Monuments ReviewFor over two decades, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument has been a lightning rod. Now, it's under review along with 26 other monuments and serves as example of what has people worked up.