Coast Guard rescues crew after tugboat runs aground near Sitka

A private tugboat named the 18 Eagles ran aground on Vitskari Rocks less than 10 miles west of Sitka this weekend.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning said the boat’s four passengers called for help at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick was in the area as well as (an) Alaska State Trooper crew,” Manning said. “The McCormick small boat crew and the state troopers’ crew were able to get on scene and help dewater the tug and then the state troopers’ vessel towed the tug back into Sitka.”

Manning said she wasn’t aware of any injuries and the Coast Guard will investigate how the boat was grounded. She said 9 mph hour winds were reported at the scene.