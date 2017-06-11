Alaska woman sentenced to probation for animal cruelty

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Alaska officials say a woman who was accused of letting her injured and pregnant dog suffer was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation and one year of suspended time.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports 49-year-old April Gutierrez will not be allowed to any animals or be around them without supervision following the incident two years ago.
Charging documents say Gutierrez did not seek help for her dog after it was hit by a car until the animal began to chew off its left hind foot.
The veterinary staff that treated the dog say there were maggots on the injured leg and bones and tendons were exposed. The dog lost her puppies and leg.
According to report, the dog was adopted by a new family and is doing better.
Recent headlines
-
Nineteen new wildfires appear in western Alaska within a dayNo injuries or building damages have been reported as a result of the fires in the Galena zone or the Deadman’s Slough fire. It is unknown when these fires will be put out.
-
FAA addresses aircraft noise concerns in HomerHomer is considered a congested area, and planes should gain a minimum of 500 feet before making any turns away from the airport’s traffic pattern and must climb to 1,000 feet after takeoff.
-
The best and worst places to be a kidA new report delivers familiar — but important — data about the nature of childhood around the world.
-
Not a random attack: New details emerge from investigation of slain NPR journalistsJournalists David Gilkey and Zabihullah Tamanna were killed in Afghanistan last year on a reporting trip. Our investigation found that the story of their deaths is not what we originally reported.