Alaska House lawmaker: Progress being made on budget

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A leader in the Alaska state House says negotiators are making progress on a budget, but he could not say whether a budget might be passed before the current special session ends next week.

Rep. Paul Seaton commented Friday after House and Senate negotiators met to hash out differences in spending for several agencies.

Seaton, who is co-chair of the House Finance Committee, says the pace of progress will determine if a budget is settled by next Friday, when the special session is scheduled to end, or in another special session.

Lawmakers are under pressure to finalize a budget before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

State agencies have begun making preparations in case a budget isn’t passed and government must shut down.