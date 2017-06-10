Alaska House lawmaker: Progress being made on budget

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A leader in the Alaska state House says negotiators are making progress on a budget, but he could not say whether a budget might be passed before the current special session ends next week.
Rep. Paul Seaton commented Friday after House and Senate negotiators met to hash out differences in spending for several agencies.
Seaton, who is co-chair of the House Finance Committee, says the pace of progress will determine if a budget is settled by next Friday, when the special session is scheduled to end, or in another special session.
Lawmakers are under pressure to finalize a budget before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
State agencies have begun making preparations in case a budget isn’t passed and government must shut down.
Recent headlines
-
Sitkan focuses lens on climate change in Southeast AsiaSo far, Clare has given her presentation three times at the University of Montana and has a photo exhibit there as well. She will graduate in December and plans to continue her work.
-
7 years after BP oil spill, oyster farming takes hold in SouthThe "off-bottom" production method, in which oysters are grown in hanging baskets tumbled by waves, is starting to flourish on the Gulf coast — and demand for these boutique bivalves is growing.
-
What Utah’s Canyon Country Can Tell Us About Trump’s Monuments ReviewFor over two decades, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument has been a lightning rod. Now, it's under review along with 26 other monuments and serves as example of what has people worked up.
-