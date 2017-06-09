Telling Tales – 6-6-17

I was joined by Woosh Kinaadeiyi poet Bill Merk. To let us all know that there’s a Summer Showcase coming up on June 24, 2017 @ Rockwell Ballroom, 7pm. Tickets are $25.00.



Performed on my show tonite was:

“A Sunset of the City” by Gwendolyn Brooks — recited by Ms. G

“Angels of Fire” by Dennis Johnson — recited by Bill Merk

“The White Fires of Venus” by Dennis Johnson — recited by Bill Merk

“My Dreams, My Works, Must Wait till After Hell” by Gwendolyn Brooks — recited by Ms. G

“Heat” by Dennis Johnson — recited by Bill Merk

“The Good Man” by Gwendolyn Brooks — recited by Ms. G

“One of those Evenings” by Bill Merk