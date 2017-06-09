Telling Tales – 6-6-17

I was joined by Woosh Kinaadeiyi poet Bill Merk. To let us all know that there’s a Summer Showcase coming up on June 24, 2017 @ Rockwell Ballroom, 7pm. Tickets are $25.00.
Performed on my show tonite was:
“A Sunset of the City” by Gwendolyn Brooks — recited by Ms. G
“Angels of Fire” by Dennis Johnson — recited by Bill Merk
“The White Fires of Venus” by Dennis Johnson — recited by Bill Merk
“My Dreams, My Works, Must Wait till After Hell” by Gwendolyn Brooks — recited by Ms. G
“Heat” by Dennis Johnson — recited by Bill Merk
“The Good Man” by Gwendolyn Brooks — recited by Ms. G
“One of those Evenings” by Bill Merk
Recent headlines
-
Alaskan selected for NASA’s 2017 astronaut candidate classAlaskan Robb Kulin is among the 12 people selected by NASA for the newest class of astronaut candidates. He will report to Johnson, Texas, in August, where he will begin two years of training.
-
No budget? Ferry cuts would hit communities hardState ferry service would be severely reduced if the Legislature fails to pass a budget in time to avoid a July 1 government shutdown.
-
Juneau city manager: ‘People genuinely don’t have somewhere to go’A downtown tent village has sprang up near the former subport in recent weeks. The city of Juneau won't try to close down the camp without a formal trespassing complaint from its owner, the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority.
-
The story of the downtown Juneau tramway that was never builtChuck Keen had a vision to build a tramway to a hotel and a two-story revolving restaurant at the summit of Mount Juneau. But the project stalled when one of his companies filed for bankruptcy protection and a dispute with the City and Borough of Juneau.