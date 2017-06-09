Red Carpet Concert: The Murphy Beds

For this Red Carpet concert, we present Irish-folk duo and 2017 Alaska Folk Festival guest artist the Murphy Beds of Brooklyn.

Guitarist Jefferson Hamer and bouzouki player Eamon O’Leary perform Hamer’s song “Ragged World.” It’s the latest video from our eight-part Red Carpet Concert series filmed at the Alaskan Hotel during this year’s folk festival.

This video was made in collaboration between with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus. Watch other Red Carpet Concerts with The Hannah Yoter Band of Anchorage, The Quaintrelles and Goldwing.