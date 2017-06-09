Newscast – Friday, June 9, 2017

In this newscast:
- Gov. Bill Walker sets up “incident command center” in case of state government shutdown
- State ferry system could be disrupted cutting off villages like Angoon and…
- Gustavus’s Tania Lewis and Christopher Behnke release first album “Live at the Outpost”
Recent headlines
FDA calls on drugmaker to pull a powerful opioid off the marketThe Food and Drug Administration says abuse of the painkiller Opana ER has fueled an outbreak of HIV, hepatitis C and a serious blood disorder, though it was reformulated to try to reduce abuse.
Three Alaska Peninsula volcanoes are restlessBogoslof volcano has a new lava dome. Cleveland volcano continues to put up ash and extrude lava, and the alert level for Pavlof volcano was raised to "advisory."
Alaskan selected for NASA’s 2017 astronaut candidate classAlaskan Robb Kulin is among the 12 people selected by NASA for the newest class of astronaut candidates. He will report to Johnson, Texas, in August, where he will begin two years of training.
Man allegedly went on vehicle theft spree, Wrangell police sayWrangell police arrested a man Thursday who allegedly stole and damaged at least eight cars and trucks during the past week. Police Chief Doug McCloskey said the man won’t be named until he’s formally charged. That could happen Friday.