Memorial potluck for friends of Clarissa Rizal scheduled for Saturday

Friends are welcome to attend a memorial service and potluck for Chilkat and Ravenstail weaver Clarissa Rizal at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center.

Rizal died Dec. 7, 2016. She was 60. She had been diagnosed with terminal liver and colon cancer in October.

Scott Burton chatted with Rizal about a Ravenstail and Chilkat robe she was working on in August. She said the idea came to her in a vision.

“It’s a Ravenstail-Chilkat robe made by different weavers across the Northwest coast, up and down the coast, right?” Rizal said while working in the Delores Churchill Artist in Residence Studio at the Walter Soboleff Center.

More than 40 collaborators helped contribute to the robe, which was used during the Huna Tribal House opening ceremony in Glacier Bay National Park.

You can watch the grand opening and dedication highlights here:

Correction: A previous version of this story said that a memorial potlatch would be held in honor of Clarissa Rizal. A memorial service and potluck will be held for friends on Saturday. The story has been fixed to correct the mistake.