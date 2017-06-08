Newscast – Thursday, June 8, 2017

In this newscast:
- Testing of the human leg found in Gastineau Channel may take up to a year,
- the state of Alaska anticipates getting another reprieve on federal REAL ID compliance,
- missile defense officials say Kodiak will host anti-missile test launches this summer, and
- possible thunder storms are in the weather forecast.
Recent headlines
MCAN founder to run for Don Young’s seat in CongressFitch, 47, is a Democrat. According to the Alaska Division of Elections, he’s the third person to file for the 2018 election. Longtime incumbent Don Young and political newcomer Dimitri Shein of Anchorage are the other candidates.
Man dies after stabbing outside Anchorage soup kitchenA man has died after being stabbed on a downtown Anchorage street outside a soup kitchen, Anchorage police said.
Race to Alaska boating contest attracts no AlaskansThe only Alaska team in this year’s Race to Alaska has withdrawn. That means the Washington state-to-Ketchikan competition will involve mostly Pacific Northwest motorless boaters.
Coast Guard rescues man and dog in Gastineau Channel in duct-taped inflatableA Coast Guard Station Juneau crew picked up the 32-year-old who was trying to reach Point Bishop after he began taking on water.