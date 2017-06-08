Newscast – Thursday, June 8, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Testing of the human leg found in Gastineau Channel may take up to a year,
  • the state of Alaska anticipates getting another reprieve on federal REAL ID compliance,
  • missile defense officials say Kodiak will host anti-missile test launches this summer, and
  • possible thunder storms are in the weather forecast.
