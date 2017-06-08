Man dies after stabbing outside Anchorage soup kitchen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A man has died after being stabbed on a downtown Anchorage street outside a soup kitchen, Anchorage police said.
No arrests have been made in the case, police say, and witnesses have been transported to police headquarters for questioning.
The stabbing happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday at Bean’s Cafe, 1101 E. 3rd Ave.
The man stabbed was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.
