14-year-old boy injured in Anchorage shooting

A vehicle-to-vehicle drive-by-shooting in east Anchorage injured a 14-year-old boy early Wednesday, the Anchorage Police Department said in a release. The release was on Nixle, which offers emergency personnel and municipal agencies a way to notify the public about services.
A vehicle traveling north on Boniface Parkway near Debarr Road about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. At least two adults and three minors, including the 14-year-old, were inside.
An unknown vehicle pulled up along the driver-side of the car, police said, and fired at least one shot before leaving the scene.
The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital by the driver. His condition was unavailable. Police have not released his identity. No other injuries were reported.
Anchorage police are investigating the shooting.
