Watch: Former FBI director Comey to testify about Russia investigation live at 6 a.m. Thursday

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify Thursday before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, speaking publicly for the first time since he was fired by President Donald Trump nearly a month ago.

Live special coverage from NPR begins at 6 a.m. Alaska time. You can listen to coverage here and on KTOO over the air.

The Senate committee is looking into the circumstances around Comey’s dismissal and how they relate to the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election.

The White House has given conflicting messages about the reasons for Comey’s firing.

Sources close to Comey say the president told Comey to shut down the Russia investigation. That’s a charge that the White House denies.

A special counsel has since been tapped by the Justice Department to head the probe.

Online, NPR journalists covering national security and politics are annotating Comey’s opening remarks, which the Senate Intelligence Committee released in advance on Wednesday.

You can follow NPR’s Two-Way live blog here, which will include streaming video of the proceedings, with highlights, context and analysis from NPR reporters and correspondents.