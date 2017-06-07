Survey investigates Alaskan’s attitudes towards wildlife

Colorado State University is conducting a survey of Alaska residents to measure their attitudes toward wildlife.

It is part of a nationwide study that began in 2005.

Mark Burch, a wildlife biologist for Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said Alaska residents’ views differ from those in other states.

“In Alaska as you might expect people do tend to be a little more utilitarian,” he said. “They utilize wildlife for food and clothing and, and that way a little more than people in say some of the more urban areas that may perceive wildlife differently.”

The survey hopes to measure not only attitudes but trends over time. Burch says the survey will help Fish and Game better meet public needs.

“In Alaska, we’re looking at some of the barriers people face as they pursue hunting as well,” he said. “That’s one of the specific interests that, that we’re delving into a little bit deeper.”

The survey is being conducted primarily by mail, though it is also available online.

Researchers hope for a sample size of at least a thousand Alaska residents.