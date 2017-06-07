Newscast – Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Stories include:
- Reaction to the firing of FBI director James Comey,
- Update on the arrest of Reuben Yerkes in Sitka, and
- Results of a state report regarding the leak of natural gas condensate from a Hilcorp pipeline in Cook Inlet.
Recent headlines
-
Comey: Trump asked for ‘loyalty,’ wanted him to ‘let’ Flynn investigation ‘go’The opening statement from the former FBI director confirms many of the bombshell reports that have raised questions about whether President Trump tried to interfere in the Russia investigation.
-
General aviation isn’t cheering Trump’s air traffic control planPresident Donald Trump announced this week he wants to privatize the FAA’s air traffic control operations, in part to speed up modernization.
-
ISIS claims responsibility in twin attacks that hit Iran’s parliament and Khomeini mausoleumFour attackers struck Iran's parliament in Tehran during a morning legislative session. A second group of attackers struck the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, state TV reports.
-
Survey investigates Alaskan’s attitudes towards wildlifeA new survey will measure attitudes towards wildlife among a thousand Alaska residents. It will be used to help Alaska Department of Fish and Game better serve the public.