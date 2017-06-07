Juneau Afternoon – 6-8-17

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts;

UAS Corner – Deb Rydman, Career Services will talk about what her office does for students and what opportunities there are for internships and things like that during the summer and school year.

Troy Quinn will offer a preview of this weekend’s Juneau Symphony concerts;

We’ll find out about Friday’s Public Media Rock Around the Block Party;

Charlie Herrington, will be here to highlight the Block Party at the Hangar at the Wharf

And Meghan Chambers will be here with Arts Up.

That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more