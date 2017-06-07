Juneau Afternoon – 6-8-17

Thursday, June 8, 2017
Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts;
UAS Corner – Deb Rydman, Career Services will talk about what her office does for students and what opportunities there are for internships and things like that during the summer and school year.
Troy Quinn will offer a preview of this weekend’s Juneau Symphony concerts;
We’ll find out about Friday’s Public Media Rock Around the Block Party;
Charlie Herrington, will be here to highlight the Block Party at the Hangar at the Wharf
And Meghan Chambers will be here with Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Police chief says severed leg investigation could take up to a yearFamilies of recent missing persons have been contacted about the human leg pulled out of the Gastineau Channel on May 22, Juneau’s Police Chief Bryce Johnson said Monday on A Juneau’s Afternoon. But tests results on the leg could take as long as a year to be completed.
-
Haines’ new manager starts job amid political turmoil, conflict of interest questionsHaines’ new borough manager is breaking ground in a couple ways: she’s the first woman to ever serve as the town’s permanent manager, and she’s a local. Debra Schnabel started work Monday, although her contract has not been finalized. She takes the helm during a challenging time.
-
Gardentalk – Hilling potatoesMound loose, well-drained soil around your potato plants as they grow so they can produce more potatoes this season. Also, Ed Buyarski has some advice in combating the cabbage root maggot and the European currant worm.
-
Comey: Trump asked for ‘loyalty,’ wanted him to ‘let’ Flynn investigation ‘go’The opening statement from the former FBI director confirms many of the bombshell reports that have raised questions about whether President Trump tried to interfere in the Russia investigation.