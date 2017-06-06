Watch Walker hold media availability on fiscal compromise

Gov. Bill Walker will discuss his proposed fiscal plan compromise package at 1:30 p.m. today at a news conference in the Governor’s Cabinet Room on the third floor of the Capitol Building.

Office of Management and Budget director Pat Pitney and Department of Revenue Commissioner Randy Hoffbeck will also be there.

Come back to this post at 1:30 p.m. for a live stream of Gavel Alaska coverage. Or watch on 360 North television, which is available in Juneau over the air on channel 3.3, or on cable and satellite.

Tweets by AkGovBillWalker