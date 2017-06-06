Newscast – Tuesday, June 6, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly receives a large donation for whale statue infrastructure, OKs beer sales at Eaglecrest and adopts a budget,
- Gov. Bill Walker proposes a head tax as part of a compromise state budget package, and
- Goldbelt shareholders oust two longtime board members at their annual meeting.
Recent headlines
Bill Cosby’s accuser takes the stand in sexual assault trialAndrea Constand described Cosby drugging and assaulting her at his home in 2004. "They're your friends. They'll take the edge off," Cosby allegedly told her while giving her the pills.
Denali climber rescued after 14 hours in ice crevasseA Denali climber was rescued Monday after spending 14 hours wedged deep in a crevasse. Martin Takak, 38, of Slovakia, fell un-roped into the crevasse while descending the peak before 1:30 a.m. Monday, National Park Service spokeswoman Maureen Gaultieri said.
Laid off Anchorage teachers in limbo as legislature debates state budgetUntil lawmakers in Juneau settle on education funding levels for the coming school year, 225 teachers who received layoff notices this year from the Anchorage School District remain in limbo.
Sunken tugboat Powhatan to be raised on crane bargeOfficials are preparing to raise a sunken 81-foot tugboat Powhatan. A crane barge arrived from Seattle over the weekend, the Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Monday, and divers are going to work over the week to prepare to lift the tug, which sank April 19.