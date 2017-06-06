Newscast – Tuesday, June 6, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly receives a large donation for whale statue infrastructure, OKs beer sales at Eaglecrest and adopts a budget,
  • Gov. Bill Walker proposes a head tax as part of a compromise state budget package, and
  • Goldbelt shareholders oust two longtime board members at their annual meeting.
