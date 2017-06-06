Juneau Afternoon – 6-7-17

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

8 Crosscurrents with the John Gaguine

10 Soundings Jazz & Blues with Jim Hale

12 Roots of Smooth

1 Performance Today – Classical music

3 From the Top – Classical music performed by youth

4 Juneau Afternoon

5 Tidelines with Pat Bingham

7 Friends & Neighbors with Anne Fuller

9 Stormy Weather with Carolyn Minor

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Sheli Delaney will host

We’ll talk about NED, rock and roll meets cancer;

Dana Herndon will be here to highlight STEM Summer Camps;

We’ll get a look at the Zach Gordon youth center;

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org