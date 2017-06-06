Juneau Afternoon – 6-7-17

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

 

8         Crosscurrents with the John Gaguine

10      Soundings   Jazz & Blues with Jim Hale

12       Roots of Smooth

1         Performance Today – Classical music

3        From the Top – Classical music performed by youth

4        Juneau Afternoon

5        Tidelines with Pat Bingham

7        Friends & Neighbors with Anne Fuller

9        Stormy Weather with Carolyn Minor

 

 

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Sheli Delaney will host

We’ll talk about NED, rock and roll meets cancer;

Dana Herndon will be here to highlight STEM Summer Camps;

We’ll get a look at the Zach Gordon youth center;

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

 

 

