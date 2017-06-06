Juneau Afternoon – 6-7-17

Wednesday, June 7, 2017
8 Crosscurrents with the John Gaguine
10 Soundings Jazz & Blues with Jim Hale
12 Roots of Smooth
1 Performance Today – Classical music
3 From the Top – Classical music performed by youth
4 Juneau Afternoon
5 Tidelines with Pat Bingham
7 Friends & Neighbors with Anne Fuller
9 Stormy Weather with Carolyn Minor
Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Sheli Delaney will host
We’ll talk about NED, rock and roll meets cancer;
Dana Herndon will be here to highlight STEM Summer Camps;
We’ll get a look at the Zach Gordon youth center;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Tustumena’s return delayed until AugustThe F/V Tustumena’s return to service has once again been delayed. The Alaska Marine Highway announced Monday more of the vessel’s steel structure would need to be replaced.
Bill Cosby’s accuser takes the stand in sexual assault trialAndrea Constand described Cosby drugging and assaulting her at his home in 2004. "They're your friends. They'll take the edge off," Cosby allegedly told her while giving her the pills.
Denali climber rescued after 14 hours in ice crevasseA Denali climber was rescued Monday after spending 14 hours wedged deep in a crevasse. Martin Takak, 38, of Slovakia, fell un-roped into the crevasse while descending the peak before 1:30 a.m. Monday, National Park Service spokeswoman Maureen Gaultieri said.
Laid off Anchorage teachers in limbo as legislature debates state budgetUntil lawmakers in Juneau settle on education funding levels for the coming school year, 225 teachers who received layoff notices this year from the Anchorage School District remain in limbo.