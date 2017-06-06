Goldbelt shareholders oust two board members in election

Two longtime board members of Juneau’s urban Alaska Native corporation board have been ousted through elections at an annual shareholder meeting on Saturday.
Goldbelt Inc. announced Monday that Lori Grant and Leilani Wilson Walkush will replace Joseph Kahklen and Randy Wanamaker on the nine-member board.
A third member up for re-election, Andrea Cadiente-Laiti, retained her board seat.
Randy Wanamaker had served on the board for 24 years. He said he thinks the election results reflected confusion among shareholders about the company’s finances and cultural contributions.
“Some of the candidates were talking about how Goldbelt is losing money, and it’s not profitable. And that’s highly inaccurate. Goldbelt is not unprofitable. It’s very successful in shareholder hire, and support for culture and scholarship programs,” Wanamaker said. “And somehow, I think people tuned into the inaccurate message.”
The company’s annual reports in recent years do show the company has been profitable and contributes to the programs Wanamaker referred to.
Over the years, Wanamaker and the other outgoing board member, Joseph Kahklen, were party to the creation of the Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and several shareholder programs offering scholarships, internships, even managers’ training.
In fact, one of the new board members, Leilani Wilson Walkush, cited her experience as a Goldbelt intern — “1995, so I guess technically 22 years ago,” she said with a chuckle — as part of why she ran.
She said she wants to bring back to Goldbelt some of the skills and experiences she’s had since then.
Outgoing board chairman Joseph Kahklen also has a long history with Goldbelt. He was its first CEO when it incorporated in 1972, and had served 35 years on the board.
The new board reorganized after the election and selected Ben Coronell as the new chairman. In a news release, Coronell said Goldbelt continues to grow despite uncertainty in the federal, state and local budgets and a down economy. He said while most of the company’s revenue comes from government contracting, it is exploring new business.
The company has more than 3,700 shareholders.
Recent headlines
-
UAF graduate student maps native place names around Iliamna LakeFor her doctoral dissertation, Yoko Kugo is visiting old village sites, speaking with elders and taking pictures to document the traditional names of places around the lake.
-
Study looks at climate change’s effects on Kodiak berries, wildlifeBill Pyle, supervisory wildlife biologist with Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, just wrapped up a two-year pilot study that study helps cement the monitoring methods they’ll use to study berry growth in the future.
-
Juneau Assembly receives whale fountain money, OKs Eaglecrest beers, passes $335M budgetThe Juneau Assembly adopted its budget without any layoffs or shuttering any facilities, though two vacant city staff positions will remain unfilled: a city planner and a community service officer for the Mendenhall Valley area.
-
Walker backs tax based on income level as part of compromiseWalker also called on lawmakers to pass the Senate versions of a Permanent Fund bill and an overhaul to the state’s oil tax credit system.