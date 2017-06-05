Red Carpet Concert: Emma Hill with Kat Moore

For our fifth video, we present Anchorage songwriter Emma Hill with Kat Moore performing Hill’s original song “2 Seconds Flat.” Since their recording at The Alaskan Hotel during the 43rd Annual Alaska Folk Festival, Hill has toured Europe with her songwriting partner Bryan Daste and Moore has toured Colorado with her band The Super Saturated Sugar Strings.

This video was made in collaboration between with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus. Watch other Red Carpet Concerts with The Hannah Yoter Band of Anchorage, The Quaintrelles and Goldwing.