Newscast – Monday, June 5, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The founder of a Juneau mental health nonprofit announces he’s running for Don Young’s seat in Congress,
  • a campaign in Anchorage is counting panhandlers and hopes to reduce it by 75 percent over three years,
  • Fairbanks officials hope to create a $20,000 police recruit bonus to get law enforcement up to full staff, and
  • Emma Hill and Kat Moore perform “2 Seconds Flat” in the fifth part of our eight-part Red Carpet Concert series filmed during the Alaska Folk Festival.
