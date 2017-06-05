Juneau Assembly receives whale fountain money, OKs Eaglecrest beers, passes $335M budget

The Juneau Assembly adopted a budget Monday without closing any facilities or laying off any staff. The $335 million budget taps into more than $800,000 in savings, imposes cost-cutting across city departments and repays debt at a slower pace.

The city will still have more than $10.5 million in its reserves.

But two vacant city staff positions will remain unfilled to cut costs, a city planner and a community service officer for the Mendenhall Valley area.

Alaska Fish & Game wildlife biologist Stephanie Sell appealed to the Assembly not to cut the community service officer because of its role in keeping household garbage from attracting bears.

“I realize that the city faces a lot of budgeting decisions that are very difficult but I’m concerned that the remaining four CSOs will struggle to maintain the level of service they currently provide,” she said. “Particularly their role in education and enforcement of the CBJ bear nuisance attractants law which I’ve been informed will be cut to compensate for the loss of this staff.”

The budget was adopted unanimously without funding the CSO position.

In other action, the city accepted a quarter million dollar donation from the Whale Committee to help fund infrastructure around the bronze whale sculpture at the end of the Seawalk.

Former Mayor Bruce Botelho presented the Assembly with an oversized check alongside fellow committee members Jean Overstreet and Jim Clark.

“We believe that this whale sculpture and the park will be an enduring monument to Alaska’s 50th anniversary for statehood and will become a great symbol,” Botelho said.

And finally the Assembly approved alcohol sales at the Eaglecrest Ski Area.

Only Assemblywoman Mary Becker objected.

“I know they have the tailgate parties and all that but tailgate parties are outside where it’s cold and miserable,” Becker said. “And inside the lodge where it’s nice and warm and lovely, drinking will be more appealing and I think that it will cause more drinking.”

Under the terms of the ordinance no hard liquor will be sold. Beer, wine and cider will be allowed at special events and by approved vendors. Eaglecrest board members pitched the alcohol sales as a way to raise revenue for the city-owned ski area.