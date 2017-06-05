Juneau Afternoon – 6 – 6 – 17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon
We’ll get an update on library activities;
Meghan will share the details about the Big Painting Workshop;
We’ll talk with Robert Sewell about the Tuesday nigh meeting of the Douglas Insland Neighbord Association
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
You’re out of prison. Now what?Three former inmates that live in Juneau share what prepared them for life after prison, and what they think has kept them out.
-
Shareholders push Exxon to disclose business impact of fighting climate changeIn a victory for environmental activists, investors have passed a nonbinding proposal calling for Exxon Mobil to publicly examine how efforts to cut greenhouse gases would affect its bottom line.
-
Raids in London after attack that killed 7, injured 48The attack began when a van crossing London Bridge veered into pedestrians. Three men exited the vehicle and began a stabbing rampage in which hundreds fled for their lives.
-
Southwest Alaska village staves off opening new landfill by recyclingRural Alaskan villages are not typically known for their recycling prowess. However, recycling is a priority for the village of Igiugig.