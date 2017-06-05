Former Skagway tribal administrator pleads not guilty in embezzlement case

The former administrator of Skagway’s tribal organization recently pleaded not guilty to four embezzlement charges.
Delia Commander is accused of embezzling about $300,000 from the Skagway Traditional Council between 2010 and 2014 while she was working as a tribal administrator.
She allegedly used the money to pay for things like personal travel and shopping, federal prosecutors said.
The council’s current tribal administrator told KHNS that they do not expect to recover any of the money that was allegedly stolen.
At her June 1 arraignment, Commander entered a not guilty plea. She lives in Oregon, so she participated in the Anchorage hearing by telephone.
Commander will not be detained as she awaits trial.
A judge ordered that she remain released on her own recognizance.
Conditions of the release include surrendering her passport.
Commander’s trial is scheduled for July 25 in Anchorage.
