Red Carpet Concert: Goldwing

For our next Red Carpet Concert from the 2017 Alaska Folk Festival, we present Goldwing. Performing their song “Buffalo Coat,” Juneau songwriter Dan Kirkwood is flanked by Ben Higdon on pedal steel and Dan DeSloover on bass. They usually play with drummer Clae Good, though the band became a trio to fit into the tiny hotel room.
This video was made in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus. Watch other Red Carpet Concerts from the 43rd Annual Alaska Folk Festival with The Quaintrelles, The Hannah Yoter Band and Goldwing’s Alaska Originals performance.
