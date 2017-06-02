Newscast – Friday, June 2, 2017

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s airport preps for Uber and Lyft;
- Gov. Walker says he’s working on a compromise deal on budget impasse as
- State workers warned of possible layoffs, government shutdown.
Recent headlines
Putin calls the recent U.S. anti-ballistic missile exercises a threat to RussiaFollowing a successful test of the United States’ anti-ballistic missile capabilities this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the missile defense system’s components in South Korea and Alaska a threat to Russia.
Haines Assembly finalizes manager hire, Schnabel will start June 5Haines has a new borough manager. At a meeting Thursday, the Haines Borough Assembly voted unanimously to approve Debra Schnabel’s employment contract. But, it wasn’t without some challenges.
Trump asks Supreme Court to reinstate travel ban on 6 majority-Muslim nationsSaying the Constitution gives the president "broad authority" over immigration, the Trump administration seeks to reinstate a ban on travel to the U.S. from six majority-Muslim countries.
Goldbelt shareholder raises ethics issue, agitates for new board membersGoldbelt shareholder William Andrews has been vocally agitating for a change in the Alaska Native corporation's leadership. He claims the company of 3,600 shareholders has performed poorly and that the incumbents up for reelection violated conflict of interest bylaws.