Juneau Afternoon – 6-5-17

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host;
We’ll talk with Lee Kearney and Susan Murray about a film presented tonight/Monday by Oceana;
Author Mike Dunham will be here with a preview of Tuesday’s presentation on the Man Who Sold Alaska and The Man Who Bought Alaska;
We’ll talk about JPD activities with CBJ Police Chief, Bryce Johnson;
And we’ll get the details about the upcoming play at Perseverance Theatre, Treadwell Gold.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, tune in for a live broadcast of the regular meeting of the City & Borough of Juneau Assembly, hosted by Martha Moore.
Recent headlines
-
With special session halfway over, Alaska legislators at a stalemate over budgetWith a special legislative session halfway over, little progress has been made by Alaska legislators toward passing a state budget and addressing a multi-billion dollar state deficit.
-
Survivors look back on the Japanese bombing of Unalaska 75 years agoJapan bombed Unalaska 75 years ago, killing more than 40 Americans and triggering the evacuation of hundreds. In the aftermath, many Aleutian residents survived. But the number is dwindling as decades pass. Forty-three veterans and evacuees are gathering in Unalaska this weekend to commemorate the events of World War II.
-
State proposes fine for safety violations at Ahtna-owned gas exploration wellThe state is proposing a $380,000 fine for Alaska Native corporation Ahtna, Inc., for safety violations at a gas well near Glennallen.
-
North Robertson wildfire suspected to be human causedThe season’s first major wildfire response is underway near Tok. The North Robertson Fire, about 30 miles northwest of Tok is being fought from the air and on the ground.