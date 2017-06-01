Juneau Afternoon – 6-2-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon;

We’ll talk with musician LaTroy Burras;

We’ll learn about Salmon Beyond Borders;

Pastor Tari will be here with details about this weekend’s Bike Rodeo.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org