Juneau Afternoon – 6-2-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon;
We’ll talk with musician LaTroy Burras;
We’ll learn about Salmon Beyond Borders;
Pastor Tari will be here with details about this weekend’s Bike Rodeo.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Alaska Senate passes opioid addiction prevention bill by wide marginThe state Senate overwhelmingly voted Thursday to pass a bill which would limit opioid prescriptions from health providers in the state as well as require training on opioid abuse for medical practitioners.
Crude oil begins to flow through controversial Dakota Access Pipeline"Just because the oil is flowing now doesn't mean that it can't be stopped," said Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault II. Tribes and environmental groups have fought against the pipeline.
Rural veterinary group hopes to improve the lives of people and dogs in Delta villagesTwo organizations have teamed up to work with Delta communities to fix the issue of unvaccinated and uncared-for stray dogs that threaten a community’s well being.
