State employees warned of government shutdown if budget isn’t passed by July 1

The Governor’s office and the Department of Administration are warning of a potential government shutdown.

The office sent emails today to state employees explaining the situation.

Lawmakers have not yet passed a budget for the 2018 fiscal year, which starts in just over a month on July 1. The legislature is still meeting in special session, grappling with a multi-billion dollar budget deficit.

If lawmakers don’t reach a compromise before then, a government shutdown would start on July 1.

A Department of Administration spokesperson says it will send close to 18,000 notices on Thursday, unless the legislature passes a budget, giving state employees a month to prepare for potential layoffs.

That figure doesn’t include the university system, legislature and courts, who must notify their own employees.