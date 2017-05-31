Red Carpet Concert: Hannah Yoter Band

For our third video, we present The Hannah Yoter Band, performing their song “Something Good.” It’s third video from our eight-part Red Carpet Concert series filmed at the Alaskan Hotel during the Alaska Folk Festival. The six-piece band is fronted by Anchorage songwriter Hannah Yoter. This spring she received an individual artist grant from the Rasmuson Foundation to work on the band’s next album.
This video was made in collaboration between with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus. Watch other Red Carpet Concerts with The Quaintrelles, Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms, and The Hannah Yoter Band’s Alaska Originals television performance during the 2016 Folk Festival.
