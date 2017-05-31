Juneau Afternoon – 6-1-17

Thursday, June 1st, 2017
8 am Crosscurrents with Jeff Brown
10 Soundings – Jazz with Elasonga
Noon Beale Street Caravan
1 Classical music for your afternoon on Performance Today
4 A Juneau Afternoon (repeat of show broadcast at 3 on KTOO)
5 Tidelines – with Jon Heifetz
7 Women’s Prerogative – with Tracy Wiard
9 SymphonyCast
Recent headlines
State employees warned of government shutdown if budget isn’t passed by July 1Lawmakers have not yet passed a budget for the 2018 fiscal year, which starts in just over a month. If they don't reach a compromise before then, a government shutdown would start on July 1.
Former employee allegedly robs Taku Harley-Davidson at knifepointAn undisclosed amount of cash was stolen and has not been recovered from the downtown shop. Police have arrested a 23-year-old suspect.
Brown bear shot on Douglas Island — the first documented kill in decadesA homeowner shot and killed a brown bear on Douglas Island last week – the first brown bear documented on the island in more than 40 years.
Police investigate death of California man found on Mount RobertsJuneau police are investigating the death of a California man found near the tramway station on Mount Roberts.