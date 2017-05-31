Former Murkowski campign manager selected for Interior job

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign manager has a new job in the Trump administration.

Steve Wackowski will be the new senior adviser for Alaska Affairs in the Interior Department.

Wackowski will advise Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke who announced the appointment Tuesday in Anchorage.

Wackowski is from Anchorage and that’s where his position will be based.

He worked as an aide to the late Sen. Ted Stevens and ran Murkowski’s 2016 re-election campaign. Zinke said he also likes that his new adviser is a major in the Air Force Reserves.

Interior secretaries typically appoint someone to be their Alaska point person, either a senior adviser or special assistant, and sometimes one of each.