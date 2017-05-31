Former employee allegedly robs Taku Harley-Davidson at knifepoint

A former Taku Harley-Davidson employee armed with a knife allegedly robbed the store Tuesday, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.
An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen and has not been recovered.
Eric Rivera, 23, of Juneau was arrested on one count of robbery and and one count of assault in the incident at 263 Marine Way in downtown Juneau. Both counts are felony charges.
According to the news release, an employee called 911 to report the robbery about 7:23 p.m, and the thief stole the store’s bank deposit bag and left on foot.
Police later saw Rivera on Front Street about 7:51 p.m., where he was detained and subsequently arrested, the release said.
Rivera is being held without bail in Lemon Creek Correctional Center. An arraignment hearing is scheduled at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Recent headlines
-
Brown bear shot on Douglas Island — the first documented kill in decadesA homeowner shot and killed a brown bear on Douglas Island last week – the first brown bear documented on the island in more than 40 years.
-
Police investigate death of California man found on Mount RobertsJuneau police are investigating the death of a California man found near the tramway station on Mount Roberts.
-
State grant to help Ketchikan agencies reduce recidivismA coalition of Ketchikan agencies is gathering to explore how to help people getting out of jail stay out of jail with the help of a state grant.
-
Kabul car bombing kills at least 80 people, injures hundreds moreThe blast struck during the morning rush hour in an Afghan neighborhood that is home to several embassies and is not far from the presidential palace.