Former employee allegedly robs Taku Harley-Davidson at knifepoint

A former Taku Harley-Davidson employee armed with a knife allegedly robbed the store Tuesday, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen and has not been recovered.

Eric Rivera, 23, of Juneau was arrested on one count of robbery and and one count of assault in the incident at 263 Marine Way in downtown Juneau. Both counts are felony charges.

According to the news release, an employee called 911 to report the robbery about 7:23 p.m, and the thief stole the store’s bank deposit bag and left on foot.

Police later saw Rivera on Front Street about 7:51 p.m., where he was detained and subsequently arrested, the release said.

Rivera is being held without bail in Lemon Creek Correctional Center. An arraignment hearing is scheduled at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.