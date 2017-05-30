Photos: Fallen service members remembered in Juneau

Fifteen flags are planted for each of the Southeast Alaska service members who died in combat during a Memorial Day observance at Southeast Alaska Native Veterans Memorial Park. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) The U.S. Coast Guard color guard waits for the start of the Memorial Day observance at Evergreen Cemetery. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) The 2017 Memorial Day observance at Evergreen Cemetery was held around the flagpole. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Jessica Cooper, a rising senior at Thunder Mountain High School, plays taps during the 2017 Memorial Day observance at Evergreen Cemetery. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Wreaths are laid during a 2017 Memorial Day observance at Evergreen Cemetery. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) A Tlingit warrior helmet and a modern helmet are presented during a 2017 Memorial Day observance at Southeast Alaska Native Veterans Memorial Park. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Veteran flag-bearers wait for start of a 2017 Memorial Day observance at Southeast Alaska Native Veterans Memorial Park. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

Juneau residents remembered those who made the ultimate sacrifice during three separate Memorial Day observances on Monday.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Taku Post 5559 hosted an event at Evergreen Cemetery as the American Legion Auke Bay Post 25 had a ceremony at Alaskan Memorial Park.

Alaska Native veterans also hosted a ceremony at Southeast Alaska Native Veterans Memorial Park downtown.