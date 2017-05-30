Photos: Fallen service members remembered in Juneau

Juneau residents remembered those who made the ultimate sacrifice during three separate Memorial Day observances on Monday.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Taku Post 5559 hosted an event at Evergreen Cemetery as the American Legion Auke Bay Post 25 had a ceremony at Alaskan Memorial Park.
Alaska Native veterans also hosted a ceremony at Southeast Alaska Native Veterans Memorial Park downtown.
Recent headlines
-
Investigators learn new language of fire behavior to find origin, causeForty students from around Alaska trained to become fire investigators by studying fire behavior, fire chemistry, fire modeling, scene processing and evidence collection.
-
Ask a Climatologist: Will May gloom bring summer doom?May weather can't tell us much about what the rest of the summer will hold in Southcentral Alaska.
-
Portland stabbing suspect: ‘You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism!’Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, made repeated outbursts in Multnomah County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. He's facing two counts of felony aggravated murder and other charges for the Friday incident on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train.
-
Second deceased passenger in Haines area plane crash identifiedStanley Su Quoc Nguyen, 29, was from Garden Grove, California. Nguyen and the Juneau pilot David Kunat, 29, died when their Piper PA-30 crashed about 10 miles south of Haines on Saturday morning.