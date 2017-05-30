Newscast – Tuesday, May 30, 2017

In this newscast:
- One of the victims in Friday’s hate speech train stabbing in Portland had Juneau ties,
- Alaska State Troopers have identified the second person killed in Saturday’s small plane crash on Saturday,
- Juneau’s outgoing high school seniors started a new tradition before graduating on Sunday, and
- our second Red Carpet Concert with Alaska Folk Festival artists Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms is out.
Recent headlines
-
Investigators learn new language of fire behavior to find origin, causeForty students from around Alaska trained to become fire investigators by studying fire behavior, fire chemistry, fire modeling, scene processing and evidence collection.
-
Ask a Climatologist: Will May gloom bring summer doom?May weather can't tell us much about what the rest of the summer will hold in Southcentral Alaska.
-
Portland stabbing suspect: ‘You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism!’Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, made repeated outbursts in Multnomah County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. He's facing two counts of felony aggravated murder and other charges for the Friday incident on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train.
-
Second deceased passenger in Haines area plane crash identifiedStanley Su Quoc Nguyen, 29, was from Garden Grove, California. Nguyen and the Juneau pilot David Kunat, 29, died when their Piper PA-30 crashed about 10 miles south of Haines on Saturday morning.